The war in Ukraine has caused a shift in Germany’s economic policy away from doing business with Russia to seeking more reliable partners in the United States and Canada.
Melanie Moltmann, Germany’s consul general in Atlanta, spoke during Thursday’s Rome Rotary Club meeting. She said that before the war Germany was getting 55% of its natural gas from Russia. That is now down to zero. Also, they got 40% of their oil supplies from Russia, but that will be phased out by the end of the year.
“Even when the war ends, there will no going back to doing business as usual with Russia,” she said. “This trend of even more investment with the United States started with the pandemic. With supply chain issues, everybody could see why we needed to get more important industries into our (European Union) countries or to our reliable partners. There has been a big push for German companies to come to the United States, but also American companies coming with huge investments to Europe, but especially Germany.”
Moltmann added that Germany has taken in around a million refugees from Ukraine, and the biggest challenge has been finding housing for them. The impact on the labor market has not been a problem because Germany needs about 400,000 people coming there each year to meet the demands of the workforce.
Investment by German companies in the United States currently stands at $637 billion by 5,600 companies, which has created more than a million jobs, she said. There are around 600 German companies in Georgia, including Gustav Wolf USA, located in Rome, which manufactures elevator cables.
The workforce of the future was also a central theme of the visit.
Prior to speaking at the Rotary meeting, Moltmann toured the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy.
“I was impressed because the students have so many possibilities,” she said. “It’s really open for every student and it starts in 9th grade. This is special. Not every school does this. It really gives the students an advantage for later. The facility is just amazing.”
Moltmann also stopped by city hall for a meeting with Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson, City Manager Sammy Rich, Assistant City Manager Meredith Ulmer, and Missy Kendrick, president and CEO of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
Topics of discussion included business and industry in Rome and Floyd County, apprenticeship programs in the local colleges, and cultural exchanges, including the possibility of Rome having a sister city in Germany, much like the relationship with Kumamoto, Japan. Both city leaders and the German delegation indicated an interest in pursuing the idea further.
Moltmann’s visit to Rome concluded with a tour of Berry College, where she also met with members of the German Language Department.