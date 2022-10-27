German consul6.jpg

Melanie Moltmann, the Atlanta Consul General for Germany, speaks during Thursday's Rome Rotary Club meeting. 
German consul3.jpg

The German delegation visits with Col. Seaborn Whatley's AFROTC class at Rome High School
German consul2.jpg

Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson (from right) presents a key to the city to Melanie Moltmann, Germany's Atlanta Consul General, as City Manager Sammy Rich looks on. 
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In