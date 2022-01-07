Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open, a $60K USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Event, will return to Rome Tennis Center at Berry College Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.
The tournament will feature players inside the top 100-250 in the Women’s Tennis Association world rankings, from the USA and around the world.
“We are excited to host the USTA pro circuit again in Rome, and this year we will be playing in our beautiful indoor facility,” said tournament director Ann Hortman. “Last year, protocols prevented us from having spectators, but I am happy to announce the tournament will be open to the public to attend and watch some great tennis,”
Tickets are $5 per day or $20 for a week-long pass, and can be purchased online at RomeTennisCenter.com
Order of Play:
Monday, Jan. 31- Qualifying Round 1 (First match 10 a.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 1 — Qualifying Round 2, Main Draw Singles & Doubles Round 1 (First match 11 a.m.)
Wednesday, Fe. 2 — Main Draw Singles & Doubles Round 1 (first match 11 a.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Main Draw Singles Round 2 & Doubles Quarter-Finals (first match 11 a.m.)
Since the tournament will be held indoors, masks are required to be worn at all times. Spectators must enter through the clubhouse for credentials and COVID screening. Open seating in the bleachers and social distancing is recommended.
With more than 100 tournaments throughout the country, the USTA Pro Circuit is the largest developmental tennis circuit in the world and is on the pathway to the US Open and tour-level competition for aspiring tennis players.