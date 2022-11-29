Early voting continues Monday, lasts through Friday for Dec. 6 runoff

There were long lines to vote early on Monday, but they appeared to move quickly. Voters who cast a ballot on the first day of early voting Sunday reported wait times of up to two hours.

 Adam Carey

Rome News-Tribune staff contributed local content to this story available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

