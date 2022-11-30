Voters wait in line about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots at the Floyd County elections office site. Advance voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff continues through Friday there and at the Anthony Center in Garden Lakes.
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (left) and challenger Republican Herschel Walker. Advance voting in the Dec. 6 runoff begins the Sunday after Thanksgiving in Floyd County.
ATLANTA — Georgia voters are destroying the old political adage that runoff elections are plagued with low voter turnouts.
More than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots Monday, the first day of statewide early voting in the runoff contest between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. That easily broke the daily record for early voting turnout in Georgia of 233,000.
And that latest record didn't last long. As of late Tuesday, another 309,083 Georgians had voted.
Floyd County once again was a big contributor to the state record. On Tuesday, 1,885 people cast ballots at the election office off East 12th Street or the Anthony Recreation Center. In three days of advance voting, Floyd has recorded 4,559 ballots as well as accepted 599 absentee votes.
Advance voting continues today through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at both Floyd sites; precincts are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
“Way to go voters & election workers!” Gabriel Sterling, elections manager for the Georgia secretary of state’s office, posted on Twitter.
The first day of statewide early voting followed heavy turnout reported by the counties that held early voting last Saturday and Sunday. Democrats had gone to court to win the right to let counties hold early voting days during the weekend.
Democrats already have retained their slim majority in the Senate, capturing 50 seats in the midterm elections earlier this month. That gives them the majority because Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides over the Senate, can break ties.
But interest in the Georgia race has remained high, with both candidates tapping into bulging campaign war chests to fund a new wave of increasingly aggressive attack ads.
Warnock nearly won reelection to a full six-year Senate term outright, capturing 49.4% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election to 48.5% for Walker. But the race was forced into a Dec. 6 runoff by a Georgia law requiring candidates to win more than 50% of the vote to claim victory.
Campaign notes:
Floyd County Democrats move monthly meeting from Thursday to Dec. 8 at the Coosa Room at the Rome-Floyd County Public Library. 6:30 p.m. start.
Rome News-Tribune staff contributed local content to this story available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.