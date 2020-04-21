This time last year the citizen soldiers of the 1-108th Cavalry of the Georgia National Guard were serving their country in Afghanistan, but now the 273-member strong teams are deployed all across Northwest Georgia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 108th is comprised of five companies, including two based in Calhoun and one each based in Dalton, Cedartown and Canton. Beginning last month the soldiers were called into service in a variety of roles, from cleaning and decontaminating longterm care facilities to manning food banks and assisting testing efforts.
The two men in charge of the effort, Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Chris Powell and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, sat down on Tuesday for an interview with The Calhoun Times to talk about their work.
Powell said the guard members were initially tasked with packing food boxes at a pantry in Dalton, distributing more than 31,000 pounds of food to families across Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee, before creating what they’re calling their infection control teams.
“With the most vulnerable populations being in nursing homes across Northwest Georgia, our job was to go in and to disinfect those nursing homes. So we’re using cleaning solutions to wipe down high-touch surface areas there, to help educate nursing home staff on the proper use of personal protection equipment — masks, gloves, things of that nature — on how they should be operating when we’re not there to decrease the infection rate,” Powell said.
The soldiers also use foggers in common areas, not in patient rooms, to fill a room with the cleaning solution before wiping down the area. Powell said they have seen a decrease in new infections at those nursing homes as a result of their work. There are eight infection control teams with 15 members each working throughout the area.
As of Tuesday, the 108th had cleaned 71 facilities once and visited 19 facilities a second time. The group is cleaning about seven facilities each day, ranging from the Tennessee and Alabama state lines to the north and west, down to Carroll County in the south and to the Canton and Woodstock areas to the east.
“They’re getting after it about every day,” said Powell. “Those people have been really receptive of us, so it’s been really good.”
How it works
Powell explained that the Georgia Emergency Management Agency is in charge of the state’s response to the ongoing crisis. GEMA manages through the local EMAs the needs of each respective county, and then GEMA orders the proper agencies, including the National Guard, to respond where needed.
The National Guard’s brigade headquarters is in Macon, and orders come down from there to the local troops.
Most recently, the local soldiers have been deployed to Specimen Collection Points in Canton, Woodstock, Elijay and Dalton to assist the Georgia Department of Public Health with testing.
“What we want to do is help increase the number of tests across Georgia, and so we’re trying to help DPH in regards to that, wherever they need us to assist,” said Powell.
The commander described that sort of operation as a static operation, but the group also has mobile teams that have conducted more than 600 tests since last Friday, including at nursing homes and for first responders in Walker County.
“The way we look at this in the end is that we’re Georgians helping Georgians, and all these soldiers that are here today live and work and raise families in the same locations that they’re working in, and they just want to help their community,” said Powell. “The majority of these soldiers that are here just got back from Afghanistan over the summer, and we’ve called them back in again, and they’ve put their civilian careers on hold once again to work in support of the COVID-19 response effort.”
Pride of service
Ballenger, the command sergeant major of the 108th, emphasized the level of pride and duty displayed recently by his soldiers. The group is comprised of nurses, lawyers, bankers, law enforcement personnel and more, and they all were back in service less than 24 hours after receiving the call to duty.
“I can’t tell you how proud me and Col. Powell are of our soldiers. He’s very modest, but you have to take a look at the numbers of us bringing in 230 soldiers who have careers outside of the Army, who work 40 hours a week,” said Ballenger. “And we call them and say, ‘there’s a pandemic and we need you to come in,’ and within 24 hours we brought our soldiers in, and they went to Atlanta and received training ... We were able to equip them with what they needed to do the mission, and they packed up for 14 days knowing, at minimum, that they wouldn’t be able to see their families because we were going to put them in harm’s way with this pandemic, this agent, because they couldn’t go home at night.”
One day later those soldiers were already in nursing homes and similar facilities, cleaning and teaching before anyone else was on the scene.
The 108th has among its ranks 24 medics, more than any other battalion, and they’ve been actively assisting in seven hospitals across the area for the past four weeks.
“They’re not there taking out trash and just being standard soldiers,” said Ballenger.
He told two stories of soldiers who used their CPR training to do chest compressions and save two lives of patients who had coded soon after being admitted to regional emergency rooms.
“They’re working in ICUs, they’re working in COVID-19 wards, they’re working anywhere they’re needed to go and hone that skillcraft. They’re in there hands-on, working with these patients,” Ballenger said. “Our soldiers in uniform are no different than what you’re doing, but they have put their family aside and said, hey, for the betterment of the state, the betterment nation, they’ve come in and done it.”
Community response
Powell said it’s his opinion that the ongoing crisis will have an impact on the nation similar to the 9/11 attacks in that it will change the way people interact with one another as a society. He said similar to that event, the country’s response to the pandemic has inspired an increased level of patriotism.
“I think everyone is pulling together as a society to beat this,” he said. “That’s just a testament to Americans in general. We’re not going to be defeated by anything. And everyone knows we have to come together as a team to do that.”
Powell said his soldiers, who are staying in hotels during their service, are in high spirits and proud of the work they are doing, even while they miss out on time with their families. He did say it has been hard, but the response has been positive and not a single soldier has complained.
Ballenger acknowledged that people in the community are scared. He said when they were first called to service that they received a call from a nursing home manager who was in tears, saying she needed help. And he also acknowledged that soldiers in full coverage PPE with face masks can be an alarming sight.
As such, soldiers have been trained to engage with people they come into contact with, to tell them what they are doing and to reassure people that they are only there to help however they can. Ballenger said many people they’ve spoken to have been comforted by their presence.
Powell said they train their soldiers to be role models, to talk to people about how they might protect themselves during this ongoing crisis. He said that while many people are using the internet hashtag #flattenthecurve, his group has adopted the hashtag #crushthecurve.
The 108th has orders that currently run through the end of May, but their responsibilities are subject to an ever-changing environment. Both men said their soldiers will continue to serve in whatever capacities they are needed because their role is to help however they can.
Ballenger said that, to them, politics isn’t important, because the soldiers on the front lines of this or any other crisis only care about accomplishing the mission and looking out for the men and women on either side of them. He said they are working and producing results every day.
“Tangible impacts every single day,” he said.