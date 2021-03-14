Georgia turkey hunting season opens Saturday and runs through May 15.
“Statewide reproduction in 2019 was slightly higher than average, which means we should have a fair number of 2-year old birds in the woods,” said Emily Rushton of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division
However, Rushton said she's not expecting the harvest to reach 2020 levels, which set records in many areas of the state, particularly on public lands.
Harvest in the Ridge and Valley region should remain high, as reproduction was strong in this area. The Blue Ridge Mountain region also saw continued increases in poults per hen.
"Unfortunately, the Piedmont region of the state, where many of our hunters focus their efforts, saw a drop in reproduction in 2019, indicating fewer adult birds in the woods," Rushton said.
Reproduction in the Coastal Plain was slightly up.
There's a bag limit of three gobblers per season and hunters must report their harvest using Georgia Game Check. The Outdoors GA app now works whether you have cell service or not.
Reporting also can be done at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com or by calling 1-800-366-2661.
Licenses also are available through the website or phone, as well as at retail outlets. All hunters age 16 years and older, and anyone accompanying them, need a hunting license and a big game license, unless hunting on their own private land.
The Georgia Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation works with the Wildlife Resources Division and other land management agencies on habitat enhancement, hunter access, wild turkey research and education.
“Hunters should know that each time they purchase a license or equipment used to turkey hunt, such as shotguns, ammunition and others, that they are part of this greater conservation effort for wildlife in Georgia,” said Rushton.
A portion of the money spent comes back to states through the Wildlife Restoration Program and is put back into on-the-ground efforts, she said.