Georgia logged 419 new cases of COVID-19 overnight Monday -- the results of an additional 31,653 tests, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported as of 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, when the total number of cases reached 43,321 statewide, with 1,827 dead.
The number of Floyd County residents testing positive for the new coronavirus remained at 227 Monday, and the local death toll held at 14.
Bartow County continued to be a hotspot in Northwest Georgia region, with nearly 40 diagnosed cases for every 10,000 residents.
And, while the population is smaller, the percent of Gordon County residents who are infected -- nearly 24 per 10,000 people -- outpaces Floyd at 23 per 10,000. Gordon's death rate was 2.58 per 10,000 compared to Floyd's 1.4 per 10,000.
The Monday morning totals for some surrounding counties:
Gordon County reported 138 total positives and 15 deaths.
Bartow County reported 443 total positives and 36 deaths.
Polk County reported 95 total positives and zero deaths.
Chattooga County reported 24 total cases and two deaths.
Walker County reported 94 total positives and zero deaths.
Whitfield County reported 281 total positives -- an increase of 11 from Saturday -- and seven deaths.
The number of completed COVID-19 tests topped 500,000 Monday, with results in for 513,545 Georgians. The DPH is encouraging everyone to get a free test -- whether they have symptoms or not -- to help track the spread of the coronavirus.
The Rome site is at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave. They’re asking for people to call ahead to schedule a test time but will not turn away walk ups.
To schedule an appointment, call 706-802-5329, 706-802-5885, 706-802-5886 or 706-802-5888.
Test times are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
You can also email district1-1.eoc@dph.ga.gov to schedule a test. Include your name and phone number.