An exact cause in the wreck that killed a Rome mother and her teenage son has not yet been determined, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Valerie Watts, 51, and her son, Antwan Jamerson, 18, were the driver and a passenger in a 1997 Infiniti I30 that was struck head-on by a 2015 Ford F-450 4x4 Crew Cab truck that crossed the center line on Redmond Circle near West Butler Street on April 21.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas Watts, 49, of Rome, was sitting in the front passenger seat and was taken to Floyd Medical Center where he remained in stable condition on Monday after arriving with critical injuries last week.
Georgia State Patrol’s public information office said there have been no updates since the initial report and that the organization’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team continues to investigate as they work on a final report.
Meanwhile, visitation is scheduled Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. for Valerie Watts and Jamerson in Marietta at Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors.