A statewide firefighter conference, which was set to take place here in the fall, has been postponed to September 7-11, 2021.
The Rome-Floyd Fire Department is the host of the Georgia Fire Service conference, a joint conference for members of the Georgia State Firefighters Association and the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.
The GSFA is the state’s largest and oldest fire service organization, dating back to 1952, and is currently comprised of 5,000 members.
Fire Chief Troy Brock earlier said that the conference usually draws about 200 to 350 firefighters, both paid and volunteer, from across Georgia.
The conference has training programs, keynote speakers and classes for firefighters to attend, as well as act as a place of fellowship for firefighters to get to know and learn from one another.
The conference this year was set to have the traditional conference as well as firefighter skills challenges as different departments set to compete as teams.
The competition is one of the most popular parts of the conference, Brock said.
This is the first time in over 30 years Rome has hosted the conference and Brock said everyone at RFD is very excited about the opportunity.