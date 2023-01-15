The Georgia House of Representatives closes out its fourth day of the 2023 session on Friday. Members will hold joint budget hearings with the Senate this week before they reconvening Monday, Jan. 23, for Day 5.
ATLANTA — The General Assembly will begin reviewing Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget proposals next week with some strong revenue numbers as a backdrop.
State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, chairs the House Appropriations Committee subcommittee on human resources. She said the House and Senate will hold joint sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to hear from Kemp, the state fiscal economist and department heads.
“We’ll be working a lot, but we’ll all pause Monday to honor Martin Luther King Day,” she noted.
Insurance Commissioner John King is scheduled to present his budget Wednesday afternoon. State Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, who chairs the House Insurance Committee, said King has already spoken to him about proposed legislation.
“But as a member of the (House) Appropriations Committee, I’ll be there all three days,” Lumsden said.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, also will be keeping a close eye on proceedings. He said he’d like to be involved in some health care initiatives this session, as he focuses on balancing the state’s bottom line.
The state collected more than $3.2 billion in taxes last month, an increase of 7.5% over December of last year, the Georgia Department of Revenue reported Friday.
The December results closed out the first half of the current fiscal year with tax receipts up 6.5% over the first six months of the last fiscal year.
Despite the overall strength of December tax collections, individual income taxes fell by 6.5% compared to December 2021, driven by a rise in refunds issued and a decrease in payments.
Net sales tax collections increased by 7.5% last month, a sign of a strong holiday shopping season.
Corporate income tax receipts shot up by 108.9% in December, with the rise in payments issued far exceeding an increase in refunds issued to corporate taxpayers.
With the temporary suspension of Georgia’s sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels still in effect last month, motor fuels tax receipts dropped by 104.2%. Kemp’s last order renewing the suspension of the tax expired this week.