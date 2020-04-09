Georgia's primary elections have been bumped back to June -- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's response to the ongoing coronavirus threat.
Raffensperger announced Thursday that June 9 will be the new date for both the presidential preference primary, originally scheduled for March 24 and the general primary that had been set for May 19.
Early voting for the primary now starts May 18. Voter registration will end May 11.
Voters are being encouraged to apply for an absentee ballot -- and Floyd County's elections chief said he's receiving applications "by the boatloads" every day.
Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said Thursday the office has processed 1,681 applications so far. Currently, there are over 56,000 registered voters in Floyd County.
"We're processing them as fast as we can get them," Brady said.
While the elections office isn't open to the public, Brady and some of the staff are continuing to work.
He said he's getting so many emailed applications, his inbox is filling faster than usual. While some emails get bounced back to the sender, Brady advises them to resend them a few hours later.
"Believe it or not, I have a 10 (gigabyte) email box and it's gotten full three times since last Friday," the elections clerk said. "So I'm emptying and processing them just as quick as I can."
The secretary of state's office is sending absentee ballot applications to every registered voter. Brady said applications that have already been sent in are still considered valid.
"You have to remember, this has never been done in Georgia before, so we're just learning exactly how to approach this," he noted.
One issue that has plagued Floyd County voters is that the two primaries are now combined into one.
Georgia has open primaries -- which means voters don't register by party. They can request either the Democratic or Republican ballot in any election.
President Donald Trump is the only Republican candidate in the presidential primary, but there is a full slate on the Democratic ballot.
It's the reverse in the general primary, however. And with just three Republicans vying in the hotly contested Floyd County sheriff's race, the winner will stand alone on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Many local voters planned to weigh in on the Democratic presidential nominee, then choose the Republican ballot later to have a say in county races. With the two elections compressed into one, that's no longer an option.
"Voters can only request one party’s ballot," said Walter Jones, communications manager for the secretary of state, in an emailed statement Thursday.
"However, if they voted early or absentee already in the Presidential Preference Primary, they can request the ballot of a different party for the General Primary," Jones added.
The choice could be easier now, after Democrat Bernie Sanders withdrew from the race Wednesday to leave former vice president Joe Biden as the party's presumptive nominee for president.
Elections going forward
Raffensperger's decision to postpone the primaries came after Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state’s public health emergency status another month to May 13.
“This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials and poll workers,” Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday.
The June 9 primary is poised to be the first statewide test of Georgia’s new voting machines, which involve touchscreens and scanners that officials have hailed as a secure, paper-based voting process.
Without a delay, the contests scheduled for May 19 faced a scenario in which many poll workers may not have shown up to staff voting precincts.
Poll workers on average tend to be older adults who are more at risk of harmful impacts from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel strain of coronavirus that has sickened thousands of Georgians and killed hundreds.
On Thursday, Raffensperger said his office has fielded “reports of mounting difficulties” that county elections officials were struggling to have precincts ready in-person early voting set to begin April 27, ahead of a May 19 election.
The three-week delay gives state and county election officials more time to train poll workers, distribute cleaning supplies and draw backup plans for any possible issues.
“I certainly realize that every difficulty will not be completely solved by the time in-person voting begins for the June 9 election, but elections must happen even in less than ideal circumstances,” Raffensperger said.
His decision also followed an intense national backlash in Wisconsin, where a primary election was held Tuesday despite efforts from Wisconsin’s governor to delay it.
News reports showed long lines of voters wearing face masks in the middle of the worst period of the coronavirus outbreak, sparking anguish over the potential health dangers and accusations of voter suppression.