Georgia Power working to upgrade grid, reduce storm-based outages in Rome, Floyd County

Flipping a light switch is easy, but delivering electricity is much more complicated. You may have noticed bucket trucks, flagmen and lane closures around town recently, first in the West Rome area, now in South Rome and East Rome. The work is part of Georgia Power’s Grid Replacement Plan.
Tony Ferguson, regional director with Georgia Power Northwest Region, gave an update to the Rome City Commission this week and the Rome Rotary Club last week.
He said this phase of the program represents an investment of $1.3 billion in Northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta.
“That includes the upgrading of 160 miles of our transmission lines, which are our higher voltage lines,” Ferguson told commissioners. “We are upgrading 35 of our substations and 1,400 miles of the distribution lines from the substation to your home. This is impacting around 260,000 customers.”
Of the $1.3 billion, $630,000 is being spent in Northwest Georgia.
The project work in the Rome area includes feeder hardening, which is the replacement of the wooden and steel arms with fiberglass brackets, and adding wildlife protection equipment.
Also, some targeted portions of overhead lines are being placed underground, primarily through horizontal directional boring.
Georgia Power is also installing additional line devices on overhead lines to achieve segmentation. Sectionalizing can help prevent large power outages and help get the power back on more quickly for more customers when there is a large outage.
According to Ferguson, the Lindale and East 12th substations are being rebuilt as part of this project.
“The underground portion of the work and part of the substation rebuild should be complete by May of 2023, ‘’ he said. “Some of the overhead work, like replacing the wooden arms, may go into 2025. However, that will not impact traffic like you see the underground portions doing.”
Ferguson added that Georgia Power is reaching out to customers before the work begins.
In areas where they will be moving poles or installing the underground lines, there will be land surveyors in those communities.
“We are sending out postcards several weeks before that takes place, letting customers know they will be seeing land surveyors in their area,” Ferguson said. “When we are about two weeks out from the start of construction, we are going to be sending out another mailer. Then, right before we start work, we are going to hang a door hanger on their door to let them know we are coming.”
Every three years, Georgia Power is required by law to file an Integrated Resource Plan with the Georgia Public Service Commission, which outlines what the utility is going to do over the next 20 years to provide energy throughout the state.
The work we are seeing in Rome and Floyd County was included in the 2019 IRP.