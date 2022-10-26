Music has always been an integral part of Betty Blackwell’s life, so it should come as no surprise that she would spend the day after her 100th Birthday with her longtime friends and family at the Georgia Mountain Music Club.
Blackwell was born during the Roaring 20s, one of the most memorable decades in American history, when Warren G. Harding was president and Charlie Chaplin was considered by many as the most famous person in the world.
It was also the decade of jazz, raccoon coats, bootleggers and prohibition. Kool-Aid, Baby Ruth candy bars, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups all made the debuts.
“Without a doubt, one of the best things that came along, on Oct. 25, 1922, Ms. Betty came into the world,” said Georgia Mountain Music Club president Ken Welchel. “She is an inspiration and a treasure to a lot of people.”
Blackwell played violin with the Rome Symphony Orchestra back in the days when it performed in Lindale. Famital Tremor Syndrome would eventually end her ability to play, but her love of music remains. Blackwell married her sweetheart Hubert in 1941. She has three children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
On Wednesday the GGMC surprised Blackwell with a Birthday cake. Then all her friends and family sang “Happy Birthday” to celebrate her 100 years.
“I have many lifelong friends at Georgia Mountain Music Club and Vann’s Valley Methodist Church that have brought me much love, joy and comfort of the years,” she said.
When asked if she had a secret to living a long, happy life, Blackwell said, "I really think it's just to love everybody."
The Georgia Mountain Music Club's bluegrass and country music sessions take place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Charles C. Parker Center for Active Adults located at Etowah Park.