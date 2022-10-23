Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on the first Saturday of early voting. As of Sunday morning, approximately 740,000 had cast their ballot in person, with just short of 5,000 votes coming from Floyd County.
A whopping 79,682 people showed up across the state on Saturday, according to the secretary of state’s office. The 320 in Floyd County brought the local total to 4,998 ballots accepted so far.
Saturday’s statewide total marks a 159% increase from Day 6 of the 2018 midterm early voting period. It also shattered the turnout record of Day 6 of early voting in the 2020 presidential election by 20%.
The elections office in Rome was also open for early voting on Sunday, and will be open next Saturday as well, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Weekday early voting opportunities are available through Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Floyd County Elections Office, in the health department at 18 E. 12th St., and at the Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd., behind the elementary school.
City of Rome voters are deciding a four-way special election to serve out a partial term on the school board. Candidates are Toni Blanchard, Jenny Carpenter, Ron Roach, and Douglas Whatley Jr.
Voters in Floyd and 10 other Northwest Georgia counties will decide the 14th Congressional District race, where Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene is being challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers.
There are no other contested local races on the ballot but a host of statewide battles are underway. Topping the list is a rematch between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams for governor. Republican Herschel Walker also is trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.
There are also contests for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner.
Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day, on Oct. 17. Totals have remained within striking distance of the 2020 presidential election turnout, and have shattered previous midterm turnout records by 50% or greater during every day of Early Voting this week.