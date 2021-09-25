With Georgia Medical College’s 3+ program, up and coming medical students can finish their residencies faster and with less debt.
Georgia is considered an underserved state when it comes to physicians and healthcare. According to data from the state’s Health Care Workforce board, there are 230 doctors per 100,000 people or 24,194 practicing physicians.
“Georgia ranks poorly in the United States in terms of practicing physicians per capita,” MCG President Brooks Keel said. “This is especially true in some of the rural parts of the state where we have some eight or nine counties in the state that don’t have a physician at all and at one point, we had three counties that didn’t even have EMS service.”
The Augusta-based medical school began looking at ways to rectify the situation and created the 3+ program.
Students in the program would only have three years of medical school, followed by a residency in primary care to serve as their fourth year. However, that residency is spent in one of the many Georgia underserved counties.
The program is operated not only out of the main Augusta campus, but also at several other branch campuses, including one in Rome as a partnership between MCG and Georgia Highlands College.
The Rome campus is hugely important to MCG since it resides in a vibrant medical community, according to Keel.
“It gives our students a truly unbelievable opportunity to get their clinical training here,” Keel said. “Typically when we send our students to these branch campuses, they get their hands on the patients more than they might at Augusta.”
There are three other campuses in Brunswick, Albany and Savannah, as well as a developing campus in Atlanta and the administration is also looking at adding a campus in Dalton.
“It also shaves off a whole year of the expenses that they have going through school,” Keel said. “Most students when they graduate from medical school will have anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 in debt they have to shoulder and pay off.”
Keel and the rest of the medical college’s administration saw how difficult it would be to live in one of these rural areas and pay off debts.
Currently, there are 10 students in the 3+ program. The college has recently received an endowment of $5.2 million from Peach State Health Plan to cover the final year’s tuition.
Keel said his goal is to eventually have 50 students enrolled in the program.
“It’ll take us a couple years to get there, right now we’re trying to raise the resources we have,” he said. “But over time, we’ll help break this physician shortage... We’re hoping that we won’t ever have another county in the state of Georgia without at least one physician and have a significant impact in some of the health disparities we’re seeing, especially in the more rural parts of the state.”