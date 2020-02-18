ATLANTA — Legislation aimed at ending the practice of “surprise billing” of medical patients in Georgia cleared a committee in the state House of Representatives Tuesday.
An identical bill, sponsored by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, is expected to go before a Senate committee Wednesday.
Lawmakers have been trying for years to help patients hit with unexpected charges from hospitals that participate in their insurance plan’s network for health-care services provided by out-of-network specialists.
“People are getting into financial trouble and losing everything they have, in some cases, because of a misunderstanding,” said Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, chief sponsor of the House bill. “We’re going to end that misunderstanding.”
House Bill 888 would require insurance companies to pay out-of-network physicians either a “contracted amount” based on rates charged in 2017 for various procedures, or a higher charge that the insurer proposes.
Disagreements between the insurer and provider would prompt an arbitration process overseen by the state Department of Insurance, which would contract with outside private arbitration companies to decide the final bill.
On Tuesday, consumer advocates and lobbyists representing hospitals and health-insurance companies spoke out in support of the legislation.
“It takes Georgia patients out of disputes between insurance companies and medical providers,” said Liz Coyle, executive director of Georgia Watch, a consumer organization based in Atlanta.
But representatives of physician groups raised concerns that the bill would cover not only emergency services provided outside of a patient’s network but non-emergency procedures for which a patient could prepare ahead of time.
“We understand the need to protect consumers,” said Victor Moldovan, a lawyer representing the Independent Doctors of Georgia. “But what this bill does … is take the fangs out of the ability of doctors to negotiate their rates.”
Harbin Clinic and Rome Radiology Group are among the founding members of IndDoc.
Mary Shea Ross-Smith, a lobbyist for the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, said she’s concerned the bill would not apply the ban on surprise, or “balance,” billing to patients forced to go to a non-network medical facility for treatment in an emergency.
“In that situation, that member should not be balance billed,” she said.
But Hawkins said most patients hit with a surprise bill have gone to an in-network facility only to be charged for services provided by an out-of-network specialist. He suggested addressing that issue now in order not to further complicate the legislation and dealing with services provided at out-of-network facilities later.
Hufstetler said he would be carrying Hawkins’ bill in the Senate and Hawkins would carry his in the House. The two would throw their support to whichever measure moves the fastest.