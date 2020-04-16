The Georgia Historical Society is creating a collection of primary sources from across Georgia relating to COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic of 2020.
"Primary sources from earlier crises, like the 1918 flu pandemic, are invaluable tools and resources that help historians, scholars, and individuals understand how our nation met the challenges like those we are facing now,” said W. Todd Groce, the society's president and CEO.
Groce said the organization wants to ensure future generations remember and understand how everyday people responded to these times.
"We want to preserve the stories of how our lives were disrupted and transformed by both the virus and the economic fallout and we’re asking for your help as we chronicle and collect Georgia’s experience," he said.
Since its founding in 1839, the Georgia Historical Society has been the repository for the stories of people and events that created modern Georgia. For this initiative GHS is looking for stories, documents, photographs, journals, artwork and other materials related to "this unprecedented time in our history," Groce said.
Contributions can be submitted using an online form at https://georgiahistory.com/covid-19-in-georgia-collecting-the-stories-of-georgians-during-the-pandemic-of-2020.
“Think of how your life has changed and how you and your family have adapted,” said Communications Director Pattye Meagher. "If you are documenting life during the current pandemic through photographs, written records, audio recordings, videos, or other records, we would like for you to share it with us."
Poems, journals, witness accounts of acts of kindness and heroism in a community, experiences of medical professionals and business owners -- all are of potential interest to future generations, Meagher said.
"The list is endless, but in sharing these stories of struggle, triumph, and creativity you will help GHS to fulfill our mission and become a part of the recorded history of this pandemic," she said.
The COVID-19 Collection will be a permanent collection and made available to researchers. Some items may be used now and in the future for online exhibits and social media campaigns.