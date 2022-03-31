Billy and Shannon Newby had a deal with a little smoke and a lot of mud Thursday morning. But as they watched 10 acres burn right next to their home and vineyards, they're grateful for a couple things -- rain and bulldozers.

As the wind stoked a fire near deadfall on empty property at 666 Billy Pyle Road, the light of the fire cast a red glow.

The Newbys did what they could.

Their two young kids emptied a pool to help protect the back yard and the fire department arrived to help protect the house and structures. But it wasn't until the Georgia Forestry Commission rolled in bulldozers to set firebreaks that the real work began.

At that point the fires were within 100 feet of the family's vineyards. Those vineyards supply the Newby Vineyard and Winery on Broad Street. With lots of work and a decent amount of rain, the vineyards was saved.

"They were like the cavalry, these guys came in and worked past midnight," Shannon Newby said of the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Georgia Forestry Commission Ranger Nathan Oakes said when he and two other rangers arrived at the scene, it was evident there was a massive fire but they had to figure out how to attack it. 

The area was packed with rolling hills and gullies and a lot of deadfall. 

"We worked the terrain as best as we could," he said. "The dead trees were back there going up like candlesticks."

The Rome-Floyd Fire Department had a tanker and a brush truck out on the property and provided some assistance as the three rangers unloaded three small bulldozers off the truck and got to work.

They cut in a number of small dirt roads to keep the fires from spreading but had to continually rework the plan as high winds assisted the continued spread of the fire. 

Oakes, alongside Forest Rangers Josh Baker and Trevor Smith, isolated the burning areas to allow them to burn themselves out. 

"They did a good job," Oakes, the veteran of the crew said. "I was impressed."

Smith and Baker returned on Thursday afternoon to survey the land they'd worked on in the dark the previous night. 

A few smoldering trees remained but those appeared to be isolated and well within the, now muddy, firebreaks. The question remained as to what started the fire, but that'll likely remain unknown. Often, Oakes said, there's a definable point for a forest fire but they couldn't determine any one specific issue in this case.

At the end of the day, regardless of how it began, the Newbys were glad it was put out. 

