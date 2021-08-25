Rome-Floyd County Fire Chief Troy Brock announced Wednesday that the Fire Service Conference scheduled for Sept. 7-11 has been postponed.
It's a joint event held by the Georgia State Firefighters Association and the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.
"Unfortunately, COVID cases have spiked again and both associations decided to postpone for the safety and well being of all conference attendees," the release states. "Organizers are hopeful the spike will drop off in the near future and new dates for the conference can be secured."
An official statement included, from David Bullard, president of the GSFA, and Charles Wasdin, president of the GAFC, says it's the prudent decision.
"The number of hospitalized COVID patients in Georgia and the number in ICU beds is extremely high, including Northwest Georgia. ... Many agencies are facing staffing shortages and travel restrictions due to COVID," they said.
They cited low registration numbers, CDC guidance and the recommendation of their insurer as factors in the decision.
"We fully appreciate the work that has been put into the planning of the event, but the safety of our attendees, vendors, and their families is our upmost concern, as we have an obligation for the overall safety of them," the statement reads. "With the reduced attendance and mandatory masking and distancing, the full experience to the attendees that has been planned will not be met."
Brock included thanks to the local and corporate sponsors in his release, saying the department wouldn't be able to promote or host such events without their support.