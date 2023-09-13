foundation camp film

Seth Ingram helps a Foundation Camp participant during a filmmaking workshop at last year’s camp. Ingram, a Georgia Highlands College Division Chair and Rome International Film Festival Creative Director, will once again lead the workshop at this year’s camp. Participants will get to experience first hand how a short film is made.

 Georgia Highlands College
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In