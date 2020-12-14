Wendy Davis of Rome was among Georgia's 16 electors who formally cast the state's Electoral College votes on Monday for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
With Georgia's 16 added to the other state's totals, Biden captured 306 electoral votes and the win over President Donald Trump, who received 232.
It was the first time in 28 yearsGeorgia's votes went to Democrats. Clad in a white jacket to recognize "the women who came before me," Davis said it was an especially historic occasion because it's the first time a woman will be the nation's vice president.
"It was exhilarating," she said. "I couldn't be more proud and honored."
The group, along with three alternates, conducted the ceremony in the Senate chamber of the state capitol with elector and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as the presiding officer.
Abrams made clear several times that the electors were merely representatives of the voters.
"We stand not for ourselves or our party, but for the people of Georgia ... We are electors but we are also servants," she said.
One of the first orders of business during the approximately hour-long meeting was to use the Certificate of Ascertainment to call the roll. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the document appointing the state's electors by name on Dec. 7.
"We've come a long way in Georgia," said state Rep. Calvin Smyre of Columbus.
Smyre has been on Georgia's potential list of electors in each presidential election year for decades. The Georgia Democratic Party's list, however, has only been certified two other times during his tenure -- for Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.
Biden won Georgia's Electoral College votes against President Donald Trump on Nov. 3 by a margin of 12,779 votes.
Congresswoman-elect Nikema Williams, another elector, was one of several who credited "years of hard work" by grassroots volunteers and party officials. While there had been some unfounded speculation that electors could "flip" and cast their votes for Trump, the outcome was never in question. Abrams made a point of emphasizing each one's longtime commitment to the people of their community.
"When Rome, Georgia, needed a voice in their city (commission), they got Wendy Davis," Abrams said as she worked down the list.
Abrams ended the session with a reference to Biden's promise to "be a president for all Americans," no matter their political party. She said Monday's Electoral College vote was not a partisan action but a continuation of more than 200 years of United States' governance.
And she recognized again the people of the state, thanking them "for allowing us to speak on your behalf."
"Thank you to those who are not in this space, who don't feel part of this moment ... You too deserve a leader who sees us all," Abrams said.
Davis said that was the only disappointment of the day -- the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented more people from sharing in the moment. And there was no party to celebrate the day.
She and other electors who live outside the metro Atlanta area came in Sunday night and stayed at a hotel, but were careful to stay socially distanced. And, while the state of Michigan closed its legislative offices during its Electoral College vote Monday due to threats of violence, Davis said Georgia was prepared.
"There was a safety plan, a well-thought-out plan," she said.