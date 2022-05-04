The Georgia Attorney General filed a notice that the office intends to appeal a judge's decision to overturn the conviction of Joseph Samuel Watkins, a Floyd County man accused of a 2000 killing.
Watkins was convicted in 2001 of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Issac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and another man were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting. While Watkins was convicted by a Floyd County jury, his codefendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges.
During his over 20 years of imprisonment, Watkins unsuccessfully appealed his conviction several times. However, in 2017 attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project filed a civil petition in Walker County — referred to as a habeas corpus — to have his conviction overturned.
A person filing a habeas corpus must file the challenge to their conviction in the county where they're imprisoned; Watkins was serving time in Walker County.
This time, by showing new evidence of violations of his constitutional rights, Watkins was successful. An order overturning his conviction was issued by Walker County Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson in early April.
The AG's filing, at this point, is only a notice that the state intends to appeal the Walker County judge's decision to overturn the conviction. The actual appeal, and arguments therein, will be filed with the Georgia Supreme Court. The reasoning behind the appeal had not been submitted to the high court as of Wednesday afternoon.
“While we are obviously disappointed by the Attorney General's decision to appeal, we are ready to defend the habeas court's order finding that the state repeatedly violated Joey Watkins' constitutional rights, and we will continue our tireless efforts to secure justice for Joey,” said Clare Gilbert, executive director of Georgia Innocence Project.
Even with his conviction overturned, Watkins is still in prison. If the Walker County judge's ruling stands, the case will return to Floyd County for a potential retrial.
There is currently a bond motion hearing scheduled for May 16 in Floyd County Superior Court. However, with the notice of appeal there is the potential that hearing will not go forward.