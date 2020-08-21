Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome is the third hospital in Georgia to be designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center.
Level I is the highest level of recognition by the state Department of Public Health Office of EMS and Trauma. Redmond is the only one in Northwest Georgia. The others are Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
"This recognition validates our team’s uncompromising dedication to advancing high-quality, comprehensive cardiovascular services for our community," said Redmond CEO John Quinlivan in a statement Friday.
Lawmakers established the DPH Office of Cardiac Care in 2017 to improve the survival rate in the state from cardiac arrests and heart attacks. It uses a rigorous evaluation process to designate hospitals as Level I, Level II and Level III emergency cardiac care centers.
A major benefit is that the designations help emergency responders use protocols to diagnose, triage, and transport cardiac patients to the appropriate hospital in time.
In a letter announcing the Level I designation, DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Toomey applauded Redmond for the achievement.
The department "appreciates the contributions that you make to the health and well-being of Georgians, as well as to those visiting our state,” she wrote.