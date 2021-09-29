Going Caching event is returning to Rome with a 1920s theme this week as over 1,000 geocachers come out to Rome for the 10th annual event.
Rome has hosted the statewide geocaching event several times in the past and has become a favorite destination for geo-caching across the state, Organizer Andi Beyer said.
"We have so much support from the community and local organizations that Rome has become very popular for geo-caching," she said. "There's something about the quaintness of the town and we have a lot of parks and trails for cachers to use."
For those who don't know, geocaching is an outdoor hobby that allows people to use their GPS to find containers, or caches, at specific locations marked by coordinates.
According to geocaching.com, there are 436 geocaches around Rome.
Going Caching is a five-day event and will include scavenger hunts, escape rooms, lab adventures, a pub crawl and eventually a Charleston Flash Mob in front of the Desoto Theatre Thursday night.
Beyer estimates about 1,000 people will be at the event, which has had a significant impact on business in the past. When Rome hosted the event in 2019, it brought in over half a million in revenue, according to Beyer.
Going Caching was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organizer is excited to bring it back to Rome this year.
"It feels great to bring it back for both the geo-caching community and the Rome community," she said. "We have a lot of local groups that support it, like Downtown Development, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and TRED."
The main event or "Mega-Event" as its dubbed, will take place at Ridge Ferry Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and will include geocaching games and prizes.
To find out more about Going Caching and some of the free and ticketed events happening over the next few days, go to goingcaching.com.