If you happened to see someone dressed in Tomb Raider, archaeologist or even ancient Egyptian attire Thursday night on Broad Street in downtown Rome, there’s a very good reason. They’re probably a participant in the annual Going Caching geocaching event.
This weekend, one of the largest geocaching events in the country will be held in Rome. The first activity on the agenda was held Thursday morning near the Civic Center, where attendees picked up their badges and information.
The mega-event, “Going Caching 2022: The Reign of Geopatra,” will be held all day Saturday at Ridge Ferry Park, culminating with the “Frolic with the Pharaohs Costume Ball” from 8-11 p.m. at The Vogue on Broad Street.
Going Caching is a five-day event and will include escape rooms, scavenger hunts, a pub crawl, along with the flash mob parade Thursday night on Broad Street.
Last year, over 1,000 geocachers came out for the 1920s Gatsby themed event, “and we generated almost $500,000 in economic activity for Rome. All these people are staying in our hotels and eating at our restaurants,” said Going Caching organizer Andi Beyer.
“There are people coming from 47 states this year, and they all love Rome,” Beyer said. “But unfortunately, we’ve seen indications that Hurricane Ian has caused some of our usual attendees from Florida to miss this year, and we’ve also lost a few of our crew.”
“Our 40-person, all-volunteer crew is made up of friends from the geocaching community that we’ve met at events like this one”, Beyer said. “And we’ve had great community support from businesses in Rome.”
For those unfamiliar with geocaching, it’s an outdoor hobby that allows people to use their GPS enabled smartphones to find containers, or caches, hidden at specific locations and with varying levels of difficulty.
Sometimes an event can involve a 5 mile hike or a particularly well-hidden cache, but it’s very much like a smartphone enabled treasure hunt.
The “Walk Like an Egyptian” parade flash mob Thursday night was scheduled to be followed by a pub crawl. The “In Search of Cleopatra’s Stage Show” event and stage show will be at 6 p.m. Friday in Ridge Ferry Park, where food trucks will also be available.
Going Caching kicked off on Wednesday evening with early-bird package pick-up. In addition to the various organized activities, participants will be searching for geocaches hidden around Rome and on many of the hiking trails and bike paths in the area.
To find out more about the events, go to GoingCaching.com.