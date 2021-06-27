The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $4 million contract to resurface the busiest section of Martha Berry Highway in Rome.
GDOT also announced a bridge replacement project on Ga. 100 in Chattooga County as part of its monthly lettings.
The bridge is over Clarks Creek just south of Silver Hill Road. Talley Construction Co. of Rossville won the state contract, offering the lowest bid at $3,558,925.
A start date has not been set but the work is scheduled to be completed by May 31, 2022. A traffic control subcontractor will be on site when construction begins to affect the roadway.
Northwest Georgia Paving out of Cartersville will do the work on Martha Berry Highway/U.S. 27. It was the low bidder on the federally funded project, at $4,090,377.
Plans are to mill down and resurface just over 8 miles of the highway, between Turner McCall Boulevard in Rome and New Rosedale Road in Armuchee. The project was selected by the GDOT district maintenance office from roads with low ratings in the state's PACES, pavement condition evaluation system.
The company got its official notice to proceed on Thursday but has not yet announced when work will start. The contract calls for the work to be done by April 30, 2022.
The two contracts were among the 30 awarded statewide from the May letting, for a total of $102,133,925.
The largest single contract, worth approximately $32.2 million, went to E. R. Snell Contractor, Inc., to widen and reconstruct 6.47 miles of U.S. 1 in Jefferson County. The Big Creek Bridge will be replaced as part of this project.
Jefferson County is in one of the four regions of the state that have passed 10-year, 1-cent sales tax packages under the Transportation Investment Act.
The status gives those counties a funding edge, since 75% of the revenue goes toward helping GDOT offset the cost of their regional projects. Under the law, those projects aren't subject to Congressional District Balancing, which requires state road money to be evenly distributed across the districts.
Regions that passed TIA also need only provide a 10% match for annual Local Maintenance Improvement Grants, instead of a 30% local match.
Floyd and the other 14 counties in the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission district spent 2011 coming up with a list of projects to fund through what was dubbed a T-SPLOST.
It was set for a vote in 2012 and projected to raise more than $1.4 billion. The move would have increased the local sales tax to 8%, however, and the vote failed in every county except Dade.
Since then, Rome and Floyd County leaders have tentatively raised the idea of a second try -- or a newer funding mechanism that allows a single-county T-SPLOST -- but nothing concrete has emerged.
Three Georgia regions -- River Valley, Central Savannah River Area and the Heart of Georgia Altamaha -- approved a T-SPLOST in 2012. The Southern Georgia region passed the referendum in 2018.