The GBI has been called in to investigate the shooting of a man by DeKalb County, Alabama investigators on Monday.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
The Dade County Sheriff’s Office requested the state agency conduct an independent investigation after investigators from the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office followed leads concerning a stolen car into Georgia.
On Jan. 3, investigators reported they saw a stolen car at a gas station in Dade County driven by 32-year-old Ethan Wayne Rogers, of Fort Payne, Ala., along with one male and one female passenger.
As investigators approached the stolen car on foot, they instructed Rogers to get out of the car. Rogers drove the car in the direction of one of the investigators.
A second investigator shot into the car, striking Rogers. Rogers was transported to a local hospital straight into surgery. None of the passengers or officers were injured during the incident.
The female passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants and the male passenger was released without incident. The Dade County Sheriff’s Office has charged Rogers with aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the first officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.