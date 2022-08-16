The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson after an incident regarding a cellphone fire outside the courthouse.
Sheriff Dave Roberson said that since the sheriff’s office works so closely with the clerk’s office, they wanted to bring in an unbiased investigator to move forward in the investigation.
On Aug. 5, surveillance footage recorded Penson leaving the women’s bathroom with several paper towels and walking outside the building to pick up an object on a concrete barrier. It then shows her hold the object under her nose and rear her head back in an upward direction.
After watching the footage, Capt. Joseph House approached the deputy on duty about the incident.
According to the deputy, Penson said “she could not get the manufacturer to take the phone back unless the phone was damaged. She then proceeded to strike the phone with a hammer and the phone began to burn on the concrete barrier 5 feet outside the entrance to the courthouse.”
When contacted Tuesday, Penson confirmed the events happened. She said outside the courthouse “wasn’t the right place to do it” but she didn’t give it a lot of thought at the time. Her actions weren’t illegal, she said, because the phone was her own property.
Chief Deputy Bob Couey, District Attorney Leigh Patterson and Superior Court Chief Judge John “Jack” Niedrach were informed of the incident.
Since Penson brought the broken cellphone back into the building, House also informed Rome-Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning about the incident and asked about possible toxic exposure.
Chewning, when contacted regarding the incident this past Thursday, stated the Fire Marshal’s office had not opened an investigation.
No charges had been filed in the incident as of Tuesday.