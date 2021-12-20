Polk County Police and Georgia State Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 18, that started in Polk County and ended in Haralson County with officers shooting the driver of the vehicle.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting of a Mississippi man accused of leading police on a high speed chase and driving his truck at officers.
According to the GBI, Willie Lee Austin, age 30, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was in critical condition but recovering Sunday. He was shot in the aftermath of a chase that involved the Georgia State Patrol, Polk County Police and Haralson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Polk police said it started with a call into Polk 911 reporting a truck driving erratically on U.S. 278 southwest of Cedartown on Saturday afternoon. An officer spotted the truck driven by Austin and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Austin drove off and attempted to elude the officer.
Police notified the Georgia State Patrol at 2:47 p.m. that they were involved in a vehicle pursuit on U.S. 27 traveling south approaching the Haralson County line and requested assistance.
GSP troopers encountered the chase on U.S. 27 and took over as the primary units in the pursuit, with the truck continuing to flee. After entering Haralson County, a trooper successfully performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.
When troopers and Haralson County deputies approached the truck, the preliminary GBI investigation shows that the truck accelerated towards a trooper and a deputy. A trooper and a deputy then fired into the truck, hitting Austin.
Austin was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. No officers were injured during the pursuit or in the shooting. A woman who was a passenger in the truck was not injured during the incident.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be provided to the Haralson County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 95th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Standards also is conducting an internal investigation since GSP troopers were involved in the incident.