A man who died in 1999 was identified as the killer of a Michigan woman whose body was found in Dade County over 30 years ago.
Henry "Hoss" Fredrick Wise was identified through genealogy DNA evidence as Stacey Lynn Chahorski’s killer. At the time investigators discovered her identity, Chahorski had been missing for 33 years from her home state of Michigan.
Wise was a truck driver, traveling the route for Western Carolina trucking company, driving through Chattanooga to Birmingham to Nashville and was also a stunt driver.
Wise would have been 34 years old at the time of Chahorski’s murder in 1988.
In 1999, Wise was killed in a car wreck at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina and was burned to death. Wise had a criminal history in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina -- ranging from theft, assault, to obstruction of a police officer. Those arrests also predated mandatory DNA testing after a felony arrest.
GBI agents assigned to this investigation sought the FBI to assist with tracking the crime using genealogy DNA. FBI used Othram, a lab specializing in this advanced testing, and received positive results on June 13.
The GBI began to interview family and obtained DNA swabs for comparison to the profile created through genealogy DNA and identified Wise.
Mary Beth Smith, Chahorski’s mother, expressed gratitude to the FBI, GBI Special Agent Adam Jones for his relentless pursuit of the case and GBI Forensic Artist Marla Lawson for her work on the composite drawing and clay rendering. She also thanked Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross, all the people in Dade County who took care of Stacy as she was brought home to Norton Shores, Michigan, and the Norton Shores Police Department for never giving up on finding her.
Discovering the crime
On Dec. 16, 1988, at around 2 p.m., the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI responded to the scene of a body located about five miles from the Alabama state line on I-59 northbound lane in Dade County. The body was of an unidentified woman that had been killed.
For years, GBI agents and Dade County investigators worked to identify the victim. A GBI forensic artist made clay renderings and drew composites to recreate what the victim would look like in hopes of identifying her.
In the mid-2000s, the case was reassigned, and investigators found additional evidence that could possibly identify the victim. Investigators sent the evidence to the FBI lab in Washington D.C. for further testing. Analysts developed a DNA profile of the victim and entered the profile in the missing persons DNA database.
In 2015, the case was reassigned again, and a GBI forensic artist did new clay renderings and composites of the victim for an age progression. The GBI contacted the FBI about the possibility of using a new type of genealogy investigation that had been credited with assisting in solving other cold cases, particularly homicide investigations.
Through the use of this technology they identified Chahorski who was buried in a Dade County cemetery. Her body will be reunited with her family.
This joint investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.