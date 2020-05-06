Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer -- a former state representative for Floyd County -- is fighting back against accusations he took advantage of a client when he was a Cartersville attorney.
"I’ve filed an answer to the lawsuit denying any allegation of fraud. And setting out my defenses to all the allegations. ... I am disappointed that he has filed this action, but intend to defend myself vigorously," Coomer said Tuesday in an emailed statement.
The GBI opened an investigation the accusations on May 1 after a request from District Attorney Rosemary Greene of the Cherokee Judicial Circuit.
"The investigation is ongoing," GBI Spokesperson Nelly Miles said in a statement declining further comment.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the investigation involves Coomer's dealings with a former client in 2018 before he was appointed to serve on the state appellate court by then Gov. Nathan Deal.
The investigation is regarding a lawsuit filed in march by a 78-year-old Cartersville man who Coomer represented. The lawsuit filed by Jim Filhart claims Coomer took advantage of him. Coomer has denied the allegations in a statement to the newspaper.