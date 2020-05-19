The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Rome man yesterday evening on an obstruction charge at the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard.
Desmond Lavonte Brown, 28, whose listed address is on Cave Spring Street bonded out of the Floyd County Jail after being arrested on a misdemeanor obstruction charge by the GBI.
GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said the agency is not ready to report any updates but described the case as very active.
The Rome Police Department was requested by the GBI to pull over a vehicle in the location around 2 p.m. yesterday, according to E-911 traffic. Brown is charged with entering a vehicle after being told not to do so by police and the resisted officers and was restrained.
The report lists the GBI as the prosecutor and references a case file for more information.
The charges stem from an investigation into the double homicide, although Brown is only charged with misdemeanor obstruction.
Last week the GBI asked for anyone who had information about the two women whose bodies were found on the outskirts of Rome. They also asked about any information concerning a 1997 gold Toyota Corolla with the license plate RTJ6295.
Anyone with information can contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 (TIPS).
The GBI says Richardson and Campbell were in the car, which belonged to Richardson, sometime on the evening of May 12 — less than 24 hours before their bodies were found under a bridge over the Etowah River on the East Rome Bypass.
The car is considered stolen and has been placed into the state’s crime information database. Investigators were uncertain where the car is as of Friday’s update, but believe it could be in the Metro Atlanta area.
The car is mentioned as part of the initial incident report filed by the Rome Police Department in the hours following the discovery of the two Rome women’s bodies Wednesday near Ga. Loop 1 just south of Grizzard Park.
According to the report obtained by the Rome News-Tribune through an open-records request, Richardson and Campbell were found on the ground in a grassy area just below the bridge with bags tied over their heads.
The bodies were discovered at around 11 a.m. Wednesday by three GDOT employees who had arrived on the scene to inspect the bridge as part of routine maintenance. They then called 911.
Rome police requested the GBI to assist in the investigation soon after setting up a perimeter at the scene. The GBI is also asking anyone who was in the area of the bridge between Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 11 a.m. to call them as well.
The incident report provided has the listing of the possible weapon used in the incident redacted, and beside “Review for Gang Activity” it has “None.”
A GBI medical examiner completed autopsies on the two Thursday and ruled their deaths as homicides. The exact causes of death have not been released.
The two were half sisters, with Richardson a senior at Armuchee High School and set to graduate next Saturday, according to Floyd County Schools. Richardson has been a member of the Armuchee marching band.
GBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Brian Johnston said Wednesday the bodies were apparently dropped over the bridge near the south bank of the Etowah River.
Local law enforcement and the GBI spent nearly four hours at the scene Wednesday with assistance from several emergency agencies. Rome-Floyd Fire Department personnel were called in to help recover the bodies by pulling them up to the bridge.