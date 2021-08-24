A Gaylesville, Alabama, woman was killed Monday afternoon in a one vehicle wreck on Livingston Road southwest of Rome.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher identified the victim as 60-year-old Shawna Kelly. Kelly was a passenger in a Ford F-150 pickup driven by Kenneth Tudor, 62, also of Gaylesville.
Tudor was taken to Floyd Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
Fincher said Tudor was westbound on Livingston Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday, between Blacks Bluff Road and Fosters Mill Road, when he lost control of his pickup. The truck veered off the south shoulder of the two lane road and slammed into a tree.
The wreck is still under investigation by Floyd County police. No charges have been filed in the case.
The wreck on Monday makes 20 fatal wrecks for 2021 in Rome and Floyd County.