Board of Adjustments will be reviewing an application for a variance request that would allow a gas station be built at the intersection of Riverbend Drive and East Second Avenue.
This is the third time the application will be on the agenda after the applicants pulled the proposal twice over the last year for "adjustments" and misinterpretation of the Unified Land and Development Code.
It came under criticism from nearby Oakdene neighborhood residents concerning the potential for ecological and zoning issues.
The plans would place the station at the former location of Huff Pharmacy and Carter’s Hardware. The main issue is that the station, and underground gasoline storage, would be within 100 feet of the river.
One resident wrote to the Rome News-Tribune in July that a breach of the 100-foot river buffer should be denied due to the threat of water pollution. They added that the river is a vital source of water and recreation for locals and should be protected by the city.
Additionally, according to city ordinances, “no building shall be allowed within 100 feet of the Etowah, Oostanaula and Coosa Rivers, except on previously developed property.”
Since the gas station would be larger than a hardware store, it wasn’t able to qualify for the reduction, Assistant Planning Director Brice Wood previously said.
The meeting will take place in the Sam King room at Rome City Hall at 2:30 p.m.