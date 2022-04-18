The average price for a gallon of gas in the Georgia fell by 5.1 cents in the past week, but it's looking like a rocky road ahead before pump prices decline in earnest.
“A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”
While prices have been headed down, drivers should be prepared for prices at the pump to rebound if the price of oil continues to increase.
Prices in Georgia are 50.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.02 per gallon higher than this time in 2021. The cheapest station in Georgia on Sunday was priced at $3.12 a gallon while the most expensive was at $4.77 a gallon.
Rome's average price ranges in the mid to high $3.50 range, which is about 50 cents below the national average price for gas.
“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine," De Haan said. "However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues."
According to AAA, supply and demand do factor in gas prices, but, “The fluctuating price of oil continues to be the main factor influencing pump prices.”