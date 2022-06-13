Gas prices nationally hit another record high Monday at over $5 a gallon but, while they're high locally, we're still 50 to 75 cents below that mark -- at least for now.
Average gasoline prices in Georgia have risen 19.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 5,883 stations in the state.
Prices in Georgia are 51.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.59 a gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
Average gas prices regionally:
- Rome: $4.25 to $4.59 a gallon.
- Cartersville: $4.26 to $4.59.
- Calhoun: $4.27 to $4.49.
- Cedartown: $4.39 to $4.58
According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is at $5.014. Last week, the national average price was $4.87 cents per gallon, and last month it was $4.43 per gallon. The same time last year, a gallon of gas nationwide averaged $3.08 per gallon.
Several states have surpassed the $5 mark in recent days, and California leads the nation with an average price of $6.44 per gallon. Several other states are near the $5 threshold.
“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels," De Haan said. "Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."
If prices continue the rate of their accelerated rise seen in the past few weeks, then most states that haven't yet will soon surpass that $5 mark.
Increased summer travel demand plus the fallout of Russian crude oil sanctions and delays in the renewal of the Iran nuclear deal will continue to keep oil prices at around $110 per barrel this year, the Center Square reported.
"Citing the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, analysts from two international banks — Citi and Barclays — have raised their oil price forecasts while the US Energy Information Administration's latest short-term energy outlook projects that the Brent spot price would average $107.37 per barrel this year and $97.24 per barrel in 2023," the report stated.
Historical gasoline prices in Georgia and the national average going back five years:
- June 13, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)
- June 13, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)
- June 13, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
- June 13, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
- June 13, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)