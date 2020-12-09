The International Paper gas line has been slightly rerouted so that the new Mount Berry Trail won't see nearly as many disruptions over the next several months.
Rome's Director of Engineering Aaron Carroll talked with Atlanta Gas Light representatives about moving the gas line so that, instead of it running underneath the asphalt trail, it will bend around Coligni Way and "skirt around" all of the pavement. The only time the pavement will be cut is near the monument sign at the head of the trail.
"In my opinion, this is a huge effort on their behalf to move and relocate that to minimize the disruptions on the Mount Berry Trail," he said during the Rome Public Works Committee meeting Wednesday.
Carroll went on to say that there will probably be a few days when the trail is closed to the public, but they plan to put out many warnings and signs ahead of those times.
He made it clear to committee members that they are trying to make sure the local parks aren't heavily impacted by the construction, especially the dog park in Ridge Ferry Park.
Currently, the only area of the park that will be closed is the parking lot near Burwell Creek, where one of the easements will be used. The dog park will be shrunk down for a time, for the safety of the public, as construction workers begin boring under the Oostanaula River.
Around 15 trees will have to come down during the construction, but Municipal Arborist Terry Paige said that he "felt good" after meeting with AGL representatives and their intent to help take care of the trees.
"They were really open to any suggestions from us, like the magnolia and oak trees inside the dog park," he said. "They may survive ... If they don't, they're paid for anyway and we wouldn't have to burden the cost of removal."
The construction still doesn't have a start date as the company waits on scheduling approvals and easement access from the Rome City Commission.
Committee chair Sundai Stevenson said she and the other commissioners would want to see the schedule before their Monday meeting so they can make a more informed decision.
Carroll said he would also bring the plans and layouts to the meeting to show commissioners exactly what's going to happen over the next months.
The pipeline will run from the west along Alabama Highway and Shorter Avenue, turn north on Watson Street then turn east on Elm Street and go across Lavender Drive to John Davenport Drive. It will then go north on North Division Street, east on Charlton Street, south on Martha Berry Boulevard to the area of the post office where the line will cross the river.
From Ridge Ferry Park, the line will run along Turner McCall Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Kingston Highway and end at what is known as AGL's Rome Tap One.