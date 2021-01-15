Trees and debris have been removed and construction workers are beginning to work on installing the pipeline at the ECO Center side of Ridge Ferry Park for the new Atlanta Gas Light pipeline for International Paper.
City Manager Sammy Rich said the construction has had little impact on the park's playgrounds and trail. Construction has been moved so that people can still access the parking lot.
Since construction is planned to take place near the railway portion and drill in the Oostanaula River, they've sectioned off a portion of the dog park for people to use in the time being. Right now, they're finishing up clearing the debris.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford said they had to take down about 13 trees in the park to make room for the construction, but they ran the trees through the sawmill at the prison and they'll be using the lumber to make group shelters and picnic areas in the local parks.
Wofford hopes to host the Arbor Day celebration in April at Ridge Ferry Park and replace the trees they had to take down.
Construction also began at Mount Berry Trail this week, where they have begun removing the asphalt. That trail is expected to reopen by Jan. 27.
All in all, the 9.3 mile pipeline is projected to be finished by June and will eventually run all the way down Alabama Highway to the paper plant.
Once completed, the International Paper line will come in from the west along Alabama Highway and Shorter Avenue, turn north on Watson Street, then go east on Elm Street across Lavender Drive to John Davenport Drive.
From there, it will run north on North Division Street, east on Charlton Street and then south on Martha Berry Boulevard to the area of the post office — where the line will cross the river into Ridge Ferry Park.
From the park it will run up to Turner McCall Boulevard, head along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and then on Kingston Highway. It will end at the gas company’s Rome Tap One.
The line will provide a 300 psi system with roughly 494,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour to International Paper. The average residential home uses about 168 cubic feet a day.