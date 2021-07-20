Rome-Floyd Fire Department officials have determined the Summerville Park gas leak Monday night stemmed from a broken line caused by the Atlanta Gas Light construction project.
According to Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock, a part of the road embankment collapsed and hit a service line connected to one of the houses on the street.
Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said the first report came at 8:51 p.m. from around 707 Charlton St. About 31 households were evacuated along Charlton Street and Briarwood Circle.
The broken gas line was repaired before residents returned to their homes around 11 p.m.
Summerville Park residents have registered numerous concerns about the pipeline project that bisects their neighborhood. Complaints have ranged from large holes left in front of their homes to construction leaving roads in bad shape and loud noise.
AGL has been sending out updates on what streets will be closed and when, and has said they'll begin repaving roads once construction is complete.
According to the latest AGL report sent out on Monday, construction is only 76% complete on Charlton Street, where workers have been cutting open the road, excavating soil and installing pipe.
Construction is expected to be finished on Charlton toward the end of the month.
Once the 9.3 mile gas line is complete, it will provide a 300 psi system to the International Paper plant in Coosa and feed it roughly 494,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour.