Rome's Garner & Glover Company, an independent insurance agency which was founded in 1874 as the Yancey Agency, has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher & Company.
Garner & Glover President Matt Sirmans said the deal was sealed on May 14.
The Rome agency took on the Garner & Glover name in 1926, one year before Gallagher was founded in the suburbs of Chicago. Gallagher is one of the two largest brokerage firms in the world.
The Rome currently has 25 employees who specialize in personal insurance, business insurance, life and employee benefits coverage.
Sirmans and business partner Chuck Shaw, acquired the agency together in 2007. The business has continued to do well however, Sirmans said, a representative of Gallagher approached them about two years ago.
"The more we learned about the resources they had to offer, it just made more and more sense," Sirmans said.
The only change people in Rome might notice is the name change and logo on the sign out in front of the office.
Representatives of Gallagher & Co. assured the local agency that they had no interest in making any cuts in the staff.
"They harped on making sure our employees were taken care of," Sirmans said. "They said 'you want to grow and we want to grow so we can all grow together.'"
The Illinois-based insurance and risk management giant has a footprint in 56 countries around the globe.
"Garner & Glover brings to Gallagher a strong and talented leadership, service and production team in an attractive and Growing region of the U.S.," said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Gallagher in a press release. "We are delighted to welcome Matt, Chuck and their associates to our growing global team."
One of the key factors that convinced Sirmans and Shaw to sell to Gallagher is that the Illinois firm has made the Ethisphere list for the tenth year in a row as one of the most ethical companies in the world.
It is the only insurance broker among 135 honorees spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.
"At the end of the day it's all about the clients," Sirmans said.