Beer and wine pouring permits for the Country House Buffet tops the agenda of Rome's Alcohol Control Commission meeting Monday.
The serve-yourself restaurant at 144 Hicks Drive is seeking to add alcoholic beverages to its menu of down home food with a Mexican twist.
The ACC also is slated to discuss gaming machine regulations and hold a license hearing for the Calhoun EZ Stop convenience store, which was caught selling alcohol to a minor in a March state sting.
The citizen board meets at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Its meetings are public.
A discussion is scheduled on its ability to address problems with gaming machine activity in convenience stores within the city that hold alcohol sales permits. The ACC took up the issue in April but deferred action pending more information.
Rome police have said the stores -- some open 24 hours a day -- are more often targeted for thefts and robberies. Maj. Rodney Bailey said he would bring data to Monday's meeting to back up the assertion and provide a broader picture of the problems they encounter.
ACC members declined to take action earlier this year on another issue they said was outside their alcohol licensing purview: suspending permits at outlets that owe taxes or other debts to the city. They gave no indication in April if they would take a hand in gaming machine enforcement.
The Georgia Lottery Corp. licenses and regulates the machines, but City Clerk Joe Smith said cities have some authority over the ones within their borders. Smith said Rome could limit the number of machines in a store to no more than nine and require they be installed in the open, rather than in a back room.
The Georgia Municipal Association offers a model Coin Operated Machine ordinance that allows suspension or revocation of alcohol licenses upon the conviction of the owner or operator for violating state law regarding the machines.
Provisions also could require a business license, occupation tax, monthly financial reports and a limit of 50% of a store's gross receipts coming from the machines.