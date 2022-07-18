Pro-level tennis players in the Georgia’s Rome Challenger represented more than 15 countries when they recently competed for prize money and points at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The tournament took place at the center's indoor courts, where spectators enjoyed courtside seats and personal interactions with the players.
The singles draw of 32 came down to Ben Shelton of the USA and Wu Yibing of China, who faced off in the finals on Sunday. It was a tightly contested match full of quality points but Yibing earned the win, 7-5 6-3.
“Facing a guy with such a good serve, especially a lefty, is tough to play against," Yibing said after the match. "I knew I would have to make him move around a lot so I tried to stay patient at the baseline and put him under pressure.”
Shelton plays for the University of Florida Gators and despite his loss in the final, was the fan favorite.
“I haven’t been able to play many Challenges, so to come out here and make it to the finals was a fun week here and I’ve really enjoyed it," Shelton said. "Yibing is a really tough opponent and he played really well today and had a lot of confidence. I think I played well but I know there’s a lot of things I need to work on, so I’m excited to get to work and make some improvements.”
Both players are traveling to Indianapolis this week for another Challenger, along with many other players who competed in Rome.
“This tournament wouldn’t have been able to happen without all of our great volunteers and the officials who come out and work hard out here every day,” said Ann Hortman, the center's sports director.
The volunteers not only kept things running smoothly but some also worked as ball boys. A lot of young tennis players in Rome volunteered for the position to get an up close view of the action.
“This week was great, being out on the court and being able to watch the players," said Sam Calvert, a volunteer ball boy. "Ben Shelton was definitely my favorite because I love his game and the way he plays."
Sixteen doubles teams also competed in the event. Enzo Couacaud of France played alongside Andrew Harris of Australia as they faced Ruben Gonzales of the Philippines and Reese Stalder of the USA for the finals on Saturday. Couacaud and Harris came away with the win, 6-4 6-2.
Grace Watters is a journalism student at the University of Georgia. She’s interning with the Rome News-Tribune for the summer.