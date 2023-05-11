Appalachian Regional Port looking toward expansion as growth continues in Northwest Georgia

In this October 2022 file photo, a crane lifts a container for shipment at the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County. Containers are shipped to the inland port via rail directly from the port in Savannah, saving Georgia roads approximately 710 truck miles each shipment.

 File, John Bailey
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In