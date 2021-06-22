The use of video and remote hearings in courts across the state spurred by pandemic practices will continue after a judicial emergency order expires next week.
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced Tuesday courts may continue to conduct proceedings using video and other remote technology under emergency rules adopted in early 2020. This amendment extends that ability until June 30, 2022.
The order also allows any proceeding not specifically covered by the rule can be conducted via video conference as long as the judge and both parties consent. Another factor within the rule is that the public must be given access to the remote hearings.
Floyd County has invested approximately $150,000 to update video equipment, said County Manager Jamie McCord.
The various courts have used video conferencing extensively while courts were limited to essential functions. Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach said going forward, local courts intend to continue to use the video conferencing for pre-trial hearings and in some cases allow witnesses to testify during trials.
One of the most noticeable changes concerns people housed at the jail awaiting trial.
"It's definitely been an advantage," Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson said. "It's been a something that's been a positive that has come out of the pandemic."
Roberson, who in a previous role at the sheriff's office was in charge of courthouse security, said at times deputies would have to transport 50 to 60 people from the jail to the court house in a single day.
They've made adjustments at the jail, including upgrading some of their video technology and setting up video conferencing rooms for each of the courthouses at the jail.
It's put more of a workload on the jail staff, but that has been evened out by lessened security concerns during transport and court hearings.
"It's been a plus. Definitely a plus," Roberson said.
Prior to the pandemic, inmates were transported to the courthouse from the jail for arraignments, Superior Court bond hearings, or for calendar call as well as for trial.
While those in jail are still transported for trial, other hearings can be conducted via a video conference. Even those housed at Rome's Youth Detention Center, as in the case of a juvenile charged with murder, have attended their pre-trial hearings virtually.
Once the emergency order expires, local control then goes back to the chief judges of Georgia’s 49 superior court judicial circuits. They have statutory authority to issue local orders to suspend certain legal deadlines and designate alternative court facilities.
At this point, it is likely that jury trials will move back into the Superior Court’s four courtrooms on the third floor of the courthouse. The courts will potentially keep holding jury selection in the smaller, and more isolated, ballroom area of the Forum.
Some in-person proceedings that draw large crowds, such as trial calendar calls, will likely be staggered to have fewer people in any one room at a time, Niedrach said.
“The question is what we’re going to do when that decision is made,” said Judge Niedrach said in an earlier interview. “We’re still going to take precautions.”