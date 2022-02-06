The Georgia Senate could vote as early as Tuesday on proposed tax credits for donations to police foundations and foster care nonprofits.
Senate Bills 361 and 370 would allow up to a combined $120 million a year in claims against the tax liability of individual and corporate donors -- sending the money instead to local organizations for specified services.
They're backed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and unanimously supported by the Senate Finance Committee chaired by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome.
"You can basically redirect your tax dollars to support law enforcement,” SB 361 sponsor, Sen. Larry Walker, R-Perry, told the committee last week.
Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, is a cosponsor of SB 361. He chairs the powerful Rules Committee, which sets up floor votes on legislation. If passed by the Senate and House, it's scheduled to into effect this year with up to $100 million in tax credits available.
The money may only be used in five ways, Walker said: to raise the pay of local police or deputies, to hire more of them, to provide more training, to buy equipment or to set up a co-responder program.
"If there's a mental health crisis, then law enforcement, at their option, can partner with a mental health professional to ride along with them to, hopefully, de-escalate the situation," Walker explained.
A companion bill, SB 403, establishes a statewide framework for co-responder programs. It was assigned to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee last week with more than 40 bipartisan cosponsors.
SB 370 -- also likely to be voted on Tuesday -- is proposing up to $20 million a year in tax credits for donations to organizations providing support services for teens, who age out of foster care at 18.
"These kids dont have parents to make them successful and it’s a great way to give them some help," Hufstetler said.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, said he's generally against tax credits but called this legislation "a public benefit." The kids would be able to tap into help with food, housing, transportation, education, health, employment, counseling and mentoring -- and possibly get as much as $150 a month for their personal necessities.
Duncan said both pieces of legislation are modeled on the Rural Hospital Tax Credit program he sponsored when he was in the Senate. But SB 370 is more.
"It’s really a policy credit," Duncan said. "If a kid is going to age out of the foster care system with no head start, just imagine all the services they’re going to need later on."
Both bills have caps on the donations an individual or corporation may give, and they spell out qualifications and transparency rules for organizations that can receive the money.