The Georgia Senate passed its first bill of the 2021 legislative session Monday, unanimously backing legislation calling for auditing up to five tax credit programs each year.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, aims to curb wasteful loopholes in the state’s tax structure. It would appoint outside auditors to scrutinize the chosen tax programs on request from certain General Assembly committee heads.
“We can continue to solve so many challenges to a balanced and proactive approach to having sound fiscal policy and keeping people working,” Albers said. “This is good policy and it’s the right thing to do.”
The bill -- with Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, as the second signer -- now heads to the Georgia House of Representatives.
"We are one of the few states that don't already have a review process in place and it is past time for us to make sure the justification is still there for these credits," Hufstetler said Monday.
State senators passed the measure last February before it was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. An earlier version passed in 2019 but died on Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. Kemp vetoed it for not giving the budget office the ability to contract with independent auditors to complete the audits.
Senate Bill 6 stems from a Senate study committee report in 2017 that found shortcomings in how the state monitors whether a given tax incentive is spurring business and job creation as it was intended to do.
Hufstetler, who chairs the chamber's Finance Committee where the measures originate, said he's been putting a sunset -- an expiration date -- of no more than five years on any new incentives that pass out of his committee. They could not be extended without scrutiny.
"Some of these credits in the past are not sunsetted, so they are perpetual, with no evaluation being done," he said.
The Rome Republican also has said lawmakers plan to propose a two-year study focusing on potential areas to trim the fat from Georgia’s entire $9.5 billion tax-incentive structure.
The deeper dive on tax incentives comes as lawmakers look to plug holes in the state’s $26 billion budget following substantial spending cuts last year due to the pandemic. Budgets for state agencies are poised to stay flat this year with no new cuts or spending increases.
Some budget analysts have called for raising the state’s tax on tobacco from 37 cents a pack up to the national average of $1.81, potentially bringing in $700 million in revenue per year. Lawmakers largely avoided talks of raising the cigarette tax during last year’s pandemic-struck session.