Two new electic vehicle charging stations at the Forum River Center in downtown Rome will be free for the first month of operation.
Georgia Power announced Tuesday that complimentary charging is available to drivers through Nov. 23 in front of the facility at 301 Tribune St.
The community chargers were installed in partnership with Floyd County and the City of Rome to fill a gap in Northwest Georgia, and to serve visitors to the Broad Street area and nearby Berry College and Shorter University.
This gives Georgia Power 44 fast-charger installations in the state. A charging station is capable of 62.5 kW output, and stations can pair together to offer 125 kW -- adding 100 miles in 12 minutes. Sessions require ChargePoint authorization through georgiapower.chargepoint.com.
The utility installed chargers in Columbus, Lavonia, Kingsland and Milledgeville earlier this year. It plans to spend another $6 million over three years to further expand the network.