Sparks flew Monday during a hearing on two proposed Georgia House voting district maps held by the House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee.
Monday was also the deadline set by Georgia law for candidates to be living in the district where they intend to run.
However, the committee has not yet chosen a map to send to the full House and is scheduled to meet again at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The session will be livestreamed on the House Broadcast webpage.
The committee chair, Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, introduced a new map Monday, but the Northwest Georgia districts didn't change from the earlier version it replaces.
Under Rich's House Bill 1EX, Floyd County would still be divided into three House districts. However, instead of a small section scooped into a Bartow-based district, a different section would be part of a larger Gordon County district.
House District 5, currently represented by Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, would take in the Shannon area, down to Wayside Road and nearly all of Gordon County. It would be 75.46% White, 3.76% Black and 15.29% Hispanic. The balance would be made up of Asian, American Indian and other races.
With 58,837 people, HD05 would be one of the least populous districts in the state. The ideal population for each of the 180 House districts is 59,511. The GOP proposal has districts ranging from 58,678 to 60,401 people.
House District 12, currently represented by Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, would cover all of Chattooga County and the western and southern part of Floyd, including Cave Spring and Lindale.
It would have 59,300 people, with 78.45% White, 8.61% Black and 7.68% Hispanic.
House District 13, currently represented by Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, would take in the city of Rome and the Silver Creek community, running east to the Bartow County line.
It would have 59,150 people, with 62.24% White, 18.71% Black and 13.52% Hispanic.
House District 14, currently represented by Mitchell Scoggins, R- Cartersville, would be moved out of eastern Floyd County and become a wholly Bartow County district.
Dem draft
The map submitted by the Democratic minority caucus, HB 4EX, would divide Floyd County into four districts.
The narrow Rome-based House District 13 would stretch through Coosa to the the county's western border and east nearly to Shannon.
HD13 hits the ideal population, with 59,511 people: 58.75% White, 19.9% Black and 15.19% Hispanic. The Democrats' proposed state map has district populations ranging from 58,926 to 60,024 people.
House District 12 would cover two separate sections of northwestern Floyd, all of Chattooga County along with parts of Walker and Catoosa counties.
Its population of 59,580 would be 85.51% White, 6.01% Black and 3.49% Hispanic.
House District 14 would put an eastern wedge of Floyd -- from the county line north of Shannon down to around Wax Road -- into the biggest of three districts in Bartow County.
It would have 59,659 people, with 81.87% White, 5.94% Black and 6.65% Hispanic.
House District 16 would essentially be the southern half of Floyd County, including Cave Spring, and the northern half of Polk County. It would have 59,758 people: 73.13% White, 10.38% Black and 11.81% Hispanic.
Local level complaints
During the nearly three-hour hearing Monday, residents from Coweta County, Peachtree City, Dunwoody and other communities pleaded with members of the committee not to divide their communities into multiple House districts in order to accommodate population changes reflected in the 2020 U.S. Census.
A large portion of the audience at Monday’s hearing traveled to the Georgia Capitol from Peachtree City, Newnan and other portions of Coweta and Fayette counties southwest of Atlanta.
Several accused House Republicans of splitting their communities in order to target Rep. Philip Singleton, a Republican from Sharpsburg who has been critical of GOP leadership.
“For a Republican group to gut Coweta County the way we’ve been gutted, I wonder about the party I’ve been involved in,” said Jan Horn, a Republican activist from Coweta County.
Mike Crane, a former state senator from Newnan, suggested the alternative map proposed by House Democrats would keep more communities of interest together than the Republican map.
“These maps are hurtful,” Crane told committee members. “If you don’t fix these maps … your vote will indicate who you answer to, your constituents or the speaker of the House.”