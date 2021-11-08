Public comments on two proposed Georgia House voting district maps will be heard Monday at 1 p.m. by the House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the House Broadcast webpage.
GOP draft
Under House Bill 1EX, Floyd County would still be divided into three House districts. However, instead of a small section scooped into a Bartow-based district, a different section would be part of a larger Gordon County district.
The map was submitted by the committee chair, Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee.
House District 5 would take in the Shannon area, down to Wayside Road and nearly all of Gordon County. It would be 75.46% White, 3.76% Black and 15.29% Hispanic. The balance would be made up of Asian, American Indian and other races.
With 58,837 people, HD05 would be one of the least populous districts in the state. The ideal population for each of the 180 House districts is 59,511. The GOP proposal has districts ranging from 58,678 to 60,401 people.
House District 12 would cover all of Chattooga County and the western and southern part of Floyd, including Cave Spring and Lindale.
It would have 59,300 people, with 78.45% White, 8.61% Black and 7.68% Hispanic.
House District 13 would take in the city of Rome and the Silver Creek community, running east to the Bartow County line.
It would have 59,150 people, with 62.24% White, 18.71% Black and 13.52% Hispanic.
Dem draft
The map submitted by the Democratic minority caucus, HB 4EX, would divide Floyd County into four districts.
The narrow Rome-based House District 13 would stretch through Coosa to the the county's western border and east nearly to Shannon.
HD13 hits the ideal population, with 59,511 people: 58.75% White, 19.9% Black and 15.19% Hispanic. The Democrats' proposed state map has district populations ranging from 58,926 to 60,024 people.
House District 12 would cover two separate sections of northwestern Floyd, all of Chattooga County along with parts of Walker and Catoosa counties.
Its population of 59,580 would be 85.51% White, 6.01% Black and 3.49% Hispanic.
House District 14 would put an eastern wedge of Floyd -- from the county line north of Shannon down to around Wax Road -- into the biggest of three districts in Bartow County.
It would have 59,659 people, with 81.87% White, 5.94% Black and 6.65% Hispanic.
House District 16 would essentially be the southern half of Floyd County, including Cave Spring, and the northern half of Polk County. It would have 59,758 people: 73.13% White, 10.38% Black and 11.81% Hispanic.