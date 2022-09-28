The Georgia Supreme Court will hear an appeal to a judge’s decision to overturn the conviction of Joseph Samuel Watkins, a Floyd County man accused of a 2000 killing.
Watkins was convicted in 2001 of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and another man were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting. While Watkins was convicted by a Floyd County jury, his co-defendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges.
During his over 20 years of imprisonment, Watkins unsuccessfully appealed his conviction several times. However, in 2017 attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project filed a civil petition in Walker County — referred to as a habeas corpus — to have his conviction overturned.
A person filing a habeas corpus must file the challenge to their conviction in the county where they’re imprisoned; Watkins was serving time in Walker County.
Watkins' attorneys presented new evidence of what they characterize as violations of his constitutional rights and were successful. An order overturning his conviction was issued by Walker County Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson in early April.
The state Attorney General's office is appealing that ruling; the high court will hear arguments in that appeal on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The appeal states that Judge Thompson incorrectly found that Watkins' constitutional rights were violated by a juror's test of cellphone tracking evidence. The AG's office argues in a filed brief that the fact that a juror conducted their own evidentiary search outside the courtroom did not influence other jurors at the trial.
During the trial, prosecutors had argued that cellphone location evidence proved Watkins was in the area of the shooting, while the defense said it proved he was not.
The question of juror misconduct came to light in 2016 after the juror came forward about conducting a driving experiment to test the cellphone location evidence. The juror said they based their decision to convict Watkins, at least partially, on that test. Jurors are supposed to make a determination of guilt in a trial based solely on evidence presented in court.
The brief also argued that the habeas court erred in finding that prosecutors withheld potentially exculpatory evidence and failed to correct false, or potentially misleading, testimony at the trial.
Even with his conviction overturned, Watkins remains in prison. If the Walker County judge’s ruling stands, the case will return to Floyd County for a potential retrial.